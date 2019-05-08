Bellefontaine, WL-Salem school levies earn voter support

BY MANDY LOEHR and NATE SMITH, EXAMINER STAFF WRITERS

mloehr@examiner.org | nsmith@examiner.org

Voters in both Bellefontaine City and West Liberty-Salem school districts approved levies Tuesday. Unofficial votes show Bellefontaine’s 6.2 mill issue passed 1,351 to 658 and WL-Salem’s 1 percent income tax renewal was approved 389-157 by Logan County voters, passing 536-225 with Champaign County votes added in.

Bellefontaine City

Voters in the Bellefontaine City School District provided overwhelming approval of a 10-year emergency operating levy in Tuesday’s election, which school officials said will keep the district in good financial standing in the upcoming years.

The 6.2 mill issue that will generate $1,750,000 annually received approximately 67.25 percent voter approval, garnering 1,351 votes for the levy and 658 votes against the levy, according to unofficial results.

“Everybody is very excited,” Superintendent Brad Hall said Tuesday evening of his staff. “We are thrilled with these favorable results and with all of the support.

“Without interruption, Bellefontaine students will continue to grow with the tremendous opportunities provided.”

Read complete story and more Primary Election coverage in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!