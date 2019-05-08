West Liberty’s historical projects detailed for retired teachers

Joyce Woodruff and Margaret Piatt detailed ongoing West Liberty Historical Society projects when the Logan County Retired Teachers convened recently at the West Liberty First Church of God for the first meeting of the year.

Margaret Piatt, left, and Joyce Woodruff talk about historical projects in West Liberty at the recent meeting of the Logan County Retired Teachers. (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS)

The historical society is currently working on restoring the village’s Opera House where most of the interior first floor and exterior work has been completed. Installation of the elevator is pending and plans call for the space to be usable by the end of the year, although the planned renovation will not be completely finished.

Renovation plans of the Bailey House, which formerly housed the village’s police department, include development of a history center that will showcase the village as well as surrounding townships and broad themes of American history.

President Emerson Brown led the business meeting and announced the next meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Masonic Center, 600 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. Retired teachers are invited to become involved with the group. Contact Brown at (937) 404-9453 or visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.