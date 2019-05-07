Downtown church to be transformed into restaurant

A DeGraff restaurant family hopes to open a fine dining establishment in Bellefontaine’s downtown business district within a year.

Jeran Lamb, left, and Pastor Rollie Rench load pews from the former First Baptist Church, 202 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine, last week. Rench said he wants to use the pews as accent furnishing at The Ridge Church in Brookville. He hopes the old style pews will remind contemporary worshippers of the generations of believers who came before them. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Michael and Cathy Staley have purchased the former First Baptist Church, 202 E. Columbus Ave., and will work with their son and head chef Noah Staley and his wife, Kallie, to transform the church into Gangster’s Ristorante.

Noah and Michael Staley said their plans are to preserve as much as possible of the building, particularly the stained glass window and a mural over the former baptismal area.

The pews and other furnishings, however, had to go to clear the slate for planning which is in the early stages.

Noah Staley said the family was looking for an historic building and were drawn to Bellefontaine because of its growing downtown business community.

“There are some great things happening downtown,” he said, “and there is a great support system.”

Since taking ownership of the church building on April 23 for a purchase price of $70,000, the Staleys have been working to clear the interior and get an idea of what they can do with the facility.

“We’re not afraid to take on a lot of work,” Noah Staley said. “We fixed up an old building for our DeGraff location and we can do it here.”

