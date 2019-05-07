Election Day exercise

Connie, left, and Gary Shellhammer of Lakeview insert their ballots today into new Logan County Board of Elections voting machines after voting at the Indian Lake High School polling location. A contested Republican primary for Bellefontaine City Auditor between Fred Brentlinger and Rebecca Wilkins; a 10-year, 6.2 mills levy for Bellefontaine City Schools; and two additional funding requests for Logan County Children’s Services and the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign counties highlight issues to be decided by city and county voters. Logan County Board of Elections reports a total of 995 early/absentee ballots have been returned ahead of the election. Voter turnout is estimated to be about 12 percent, based on past comparable elections. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)