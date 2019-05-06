House fire displaces Rushsylvania family

Firefighters of the Rushcreek Fire Department responded about 9:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of a structure fire at a house located at 135 S. Sandusky St.

Firefighters of the Rushcreek Fire Department, along with Richland Township, Ridgeway and Huntsville fire departments, responded Saturday morning to a house fire at 135 S. Sandusky St., Rushsylvania, which destroyed the residence. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

Mutual aid from Richland Township, Huntsville and Ridgeway fire departments also responded to the home owned by Greg Mills. His daughter resides at the residence as well.

The family was out of the house when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, which appeared to have started in a kitchen wall or ceiling, is undetermined.

The home was reported a total loss, although some parts of the structure were able to be salvaged.

The family was preparing for a granddaughter’s birthday party later that day, and firefighters were able to save some of the presents from the blaze, although the presents had smoke damage.

Firefighters at the scene took up a collection for the family to support the birthday party and other recovery efforts.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about five hours. Rushcreek Fire Chief Duane VanBuskirk estimated the damage total at $60,000.