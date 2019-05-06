Cub Scouts visit 664th

John Macaluso might want to work on his sales pitch for the U.S. Air Force and leave out the part of spending a year on a Korean mountain top along the 38th parallel in 1953.

Former 664 AC&W/Radar Squadron member John Macaluso, right, tells the group about his experiences in the U.S. Air Force during a tour for Family Cub Scout Pack 49.

“I’ve never experienced a colder winter in my life,” he told about two dozen members of Family Cub Scout Pack 49 on Saturday. “It was one of the tallest mountains along the parallel.” Macaluso spent four years in the Air Force and his last station was the 664th AC&W/Radar Squadron in Bellefontaine.

He was one of the veterans to meet with the Mechanicsburg pack at the 664th’s history center and tell them about life in the Air Force.

“I joined the Air Force to avoid the Army,” the Annapolis, Md., native said. “I didn’t want to get sent to Korea but that’s where the Air Force sent me.”

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Facilities Director Robert Walker, right, talks about the fallout shelter built for the 664 AC&W/Radar Squadron base.

