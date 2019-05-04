A Cup of joy

Inaugural CBC athletic event mixes thrill of competition with lots of laughs

ABOVE: Benjamin Logan’s team leads the Parade of Athletes during the opening ceremonies of Friday's inaugural CBC Cup at Bellefontaine High School.

ALSO PICTURED IN SATURDAY'S EXAMINER: Indian Lake’s Eli Thornburgh puts up a shot while participating in the “hot shot” competition.

Participants and organizers of the Central Buckeye Conference Cup refused to be deterred by Friday’s rain.

The CBC Cup, which featured the special needs students from the CBC schools competing against each other in seven athletic contests, was moved from AcuSport Stadium inside to the Bellefontaine High School gymnasium because of the wet morning weather.

While some of the events had to be tweaked to fit the smaller indoor accommodations, all expectations for the inaugural competition were exceeded.

“After seeing how much these kids enjoyed themselves, I truly believe this is going to be the premier event of our conference,” said Bellefontaine athletic director Matt Comstock, who spearheaded the event. “I have been to a lot of league competitions but I have never seen every participant as excited as these kids were today.”

Comstock was inspired to create an athletic experience for the CBC’s special needs students after watching a local Special Olympics team practice last spring. He took his idea to the rest of the league’s athletic directors and they didn’t need any convincing.

Bellefontaine student Jack Costin, right, competes in the bean bag toss as his coach Isaac Newman, a BHS senior, looks on.

Complete story and photo in Saturday's Examiner.

