Marlow, Arco take on new roles

Chris Marlow and his canine partner, Arco, stepped into new roles Friday with Marlow taking on more supervisory responsibilities and the affable Belgian Malinois transitioning to a life of leisure.

Jaxon Chambers, 18 months, and his mother, Nikki, visit with Bellefontaine Police Department’s retiring police dog, Arco. Arco and his handler Lt. Chris Marlow will be available if needed as the department transitions to a new canine team. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

Marlow, a 22-year veteran of the Bellefontaine Police Department, took an oath of commission Friday to fill the department’s new lieutenant’s position in the department.

His addition will give Lt. Rick Herring more time to handle administrative duties such as scheduling and payroll for the department’s 31 sworn officers and six dispatchers, attending community meetings, arranging training for the staff and working with Bellefontaine City Schools regarding school resource officers and DARE and Mary Rutan Hospital for onsite officers.

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!