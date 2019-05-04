Trout released into wild

Students from Benjamin Logan Schools released brown and rainbow trout Thursday into Onion Run, a tributary that flows through Lions Park in West Liberty into the Mad River. The trout were raised by students in the elementary, middle and high school buildings and four buses of Ben Logan students traveled to the park to release the fish into the wild. A Trout Madness group of Ben Logan students from the school environmental club stayed overnight Friday at Kirkmont Center in Zanesfield to learn more about the Mad River, including stream quality and watershed impacts on the stream. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)