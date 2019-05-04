Following is a list of polling places open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 7.

Bellefontaine Wards 1 and 2 and Lake Township — Hilliker YMCA, 300 Sloan Blvd.

Bellefontaine Wards 3 and 4 —Bellefontaine High School, 555 Lake Ave.

Bloomfield Township — Township Building, 5726 County Road 21, Lewistown

Bokescreek Township, Rushcreek Township, Jefferson Township and Zanesfield and West Mansfield — Benjamin Logan Middle School Gymnasium, 4626 County Road 26, Bellefontaine.

Harrison Township — Logan County Electric Co-op, 1587 N. County Road 32

Liberty Township and West Liberty — Green Hills Foundation Hall, 6557 U.S. 68, West Liberty

McArthur Township and Huntsville — Township Building, 3691 W. County Road 37, Huntsville

Miami Township, Pleasant Township, Union Township, DeGraff and Quincy — Riverside School, 2096 C.R. 24 S., DeGraff

Monroe Township — Township Building, 6395 County Road 29, Pickrelltown

Perry Township and Zane Township — TRC’s James A. Rhodes Conference Center, 10820 State Route 347, East Liberty

Richland Township and Belle Center — American Legion Hall, 615 N. Center St., Belle Center

Stokes Township, Washington Township, Lakeview and Russells

Point — Indian Lake High School, 6210 N. S.R. 235, Lewistown