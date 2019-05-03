Levy renewal request includes 1-mill increase

An increased number of children requiring intervention from Logan County Children’s Services, driven by sustained drug addiction across the county, is the primary reason for a fiveyear, 2.15 mills levy set to appear on Tuesday’s ballot.

The taxpayer-funding request includes renewal of an existing 1.15-mills levy, with an increase of an additional 1 mill for the purpose of supporting “the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children,” according to ballot language.

The levy would generate approximately $2.7 million annually for current operating expenses, and the safe care and placement of abused and neglected children, executive director Melanie Engle said.

As proposed, the levy would cost a $100,000 property $75 per year. Broken down further, that amounts to $6.25 per month; $1.44 per week; and 21 cents per day.

“Parental addiction and the opioid epidemic has impacted communities throughout the state. Locally, we have witnessed an increase in children in custody due to parental addiction, the opioid epidemic and high-risk youth requiring residential treatment,” Engle said.

“We are experiencing more children in care, with more complex needs, and thus, more expensive costs.”

In the last 10 years, the number of investigations initiated by children’s services has increased 56 percent, mainly due to the drug epidemic, according to data supplied by the agency.

This fact has “also led to an increase in long-term protective supervision cases, which can be for up to two years, as well as the number of children entering foster care,” the children’s services director said.

“The rising number of children into care has had a devastating impact and we are running out of financial resources.”

In an effort to stave off the need for additional funding requests, the agency has reduced its expenses by $190,000 since 2013, Engle said.

The agency “investigates allegations of abuse and neglect, assuring at-risk children are protected and nurtured. Sadly, we’ve been busy,” she said.

“As our county struggles with the growing drug problem, the number of abused and neglected kids coming into our system is increasing.”

Campaign signs in support of the levy are intended to drive home the need for additional funding, and paint a vivid picture of what child abuse and neglect looks like in the community.

Children’s services partnered with an advertising agency that specializes in social services to draw up the picture depicted on yard signs around the county that prominently depict a disheveled young girl.

“The campaign signs depict a knight with his arms around a girl, protecting, and shielding her,” Engle said.

“The knight represents the community coming together as one powerful entity to protect the children of Logan County.”