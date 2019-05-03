Harley Smith, a student in the culinary program at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, serves up soup Thursday night at the sixth annual Empty Bowls event at the career center which benefits Second Harvest Food Bank. With him are fellow OHPCC students Jessica Slusher, left, and Emily Folk. A simple meal of soup and bread donated by area restaurants and organizations were served in pottery bowls made by area artists and students at Bellefontaine and Springfield high schools. Donations allow Second Harvest to assist local food insecure individuals. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)