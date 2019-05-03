Calls for peace, unity during National Day of Prayer observance

Songs of worship and prayers for peace emanated Thursday from the north side of the Logan County Courthouse as community and civic leaders came together in recognition of the National Day of Prayer.

Alton Tighe, left, and brother Samuel Tighe from Trail Life Troop OH1613 offer prayers Thursday with troop leader Eric Tanner during National Day of Prayer observances at the Logan County Courthouse. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Words of prayer from clergy, business and youth leaders pleaded for the grace of God to unify not just the local community, but the entire country.

Prayers sounded up for individuals and families, as well as the community, schools, armed services and the nation.

“We pray that each individual in Logan County will see you, God, and feel closer to you,” prayed nine-year-old Alton Tighe, a member of the Trail Life Troop OH-1613.

