Farm follies

Discovery Center preschoolers transported their friends and family members in attendance at the school’s spring program Thursday night “Down on the Farm” with a number of musical skits featuring the students in full costume dressed as all of the farm yard favorites, from chickens, sheep, pigs, horses and more, and with student Justice “Roo” Ritter driving a “tractor” at the Bellefontaine High School auditorium stage. The Big Bad Wolf, played by Farrah Hershberger, taunts one of the three little pigs, played by Emma Lehman, during the Three Little Pigs Blues while little rockers in Jill Butler and Darlene Thornton’s class sing along and play inflatable guitars. The sets and scenery for the program were designed by retired Discovery Center adaptive physical education teacher Rodney Gillman, and the production was directed by the center’s musical therapist Dawn Byus. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)