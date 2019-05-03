Social media post prompted lockdown

A suspicious social media post prompted Thursday’s lockdown of Riverside Local Schools, officials report.

School administrators were notified by telephone of a potential threat shortly after 2:30 p.m. and immediately initiated lockdown procedures.

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the school about 2:40 p.m. and immediately began checking and clearing classrooms and book bags. By approximately 3:25 p.m. students were being dismissed and escorted to buses/parking lots, according to information from school officials and the sheriff’s office. No threat was found, deputies said. Law enforcement completed its work and had cleared the building by about 4 p.m. Buses were about 20 minutes behind schedule.

Sheriff’s deputies do not believe the threatening post in question originated from a student, and have identified a possible adult suspect, but are still investigating.

Riverside Superintendent Scott Mann lauded the work of sheriff’s deputies for their work in clearing the building and following up with the threat.

“We do not believe this was a serious threat, but in this day and age you can never be too careful,” the superintendent said.

“Sheriff’s deputies were extremely thorough and quick in their response, and we are very appreciative of their work.” Students and staff are back in session as normal today.

