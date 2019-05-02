Plant sale prep

Benjamin Logan FFA students partnering with the Benjamin Logan FFA Alumni sort items in preparation for their third annual spring Mother’s Day Plant Sale, which runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, at the school greenhouse. Items for sale include hanging baskets/bags for $20; full flats for $17 and half flats for $10 for geraniums, impatiens, petunias, marigolds and begonias; geraniums for $1; tomato plants for $3; jalapeños and bell peppers for $1. All sales are first-come, first-served. Monies raised go to senior scholarships and other FFA activities. Throughout this spring, the agriculture business class has taken the roles of preparing, ordering, planting and managing the plants and greenhouse. Students have also worked with the alumni group in setting and suggesting prices and advertising for the sale. (PHOTO | BENJAMIN LOGAN SCHOOLS)