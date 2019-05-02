New operating funds hinge on levy approval

Voters in the Bellefontaine City School District will have the chance to consider a 10-year emergency operating levy request on the May 7 ballot, the second time in 27 years that the district has requested additional funding, officials related.

The issue would raise $1,750,000 annually for day-today operating expenses, which includes educational programming, utilities, transportation textbooks, student safety measures and improvements, building and grounds maintenance and cleaning, staff and classroom needs.

“Our school board has done an excellent job controlling costs over the years. Think about what has happened to costs over those 27 years,” Superintendent Brad Hall said. “Whether it’s insurance, personnel costs, supplies, materials, utilities, transportation, etc., inflationary costs impact school districts just as they do any homeowner or business.

“With rising operating expenses over many years, minimal increases in state and local funding, and reductions in federal funding, the district has now reached a point where additional operating dollars are needed.”

The term “emergency” designates that the levy is presented to voters as a fixed dollar amount, verses a fixed millage amount. The amount collected from the levy does not grow as the years progress, even with new construction in the area.

An advisory millage amount of 6.2 mills for the levy will appear on the ballot, but the mills are adjusted annually to bring in the approved dollar amount, officials related.

If approved by voters, the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 property an estimated $18.08 a month, or about $4.17 per week.

Officials reported that BCS has been in deficit spending since fiscal year 2017. Without the levy funds, the five-year forecast indicates the district will not be able to meet the forecasted expenses in fiscal year 2021.

In addition to the levy, approximately $1 million in permanent budget reductions were approved by the board of education in March, and those cutbacks are effective with the 2019-20 school year. Also during the last five years, the district has reduced the budget by a total of $2.7 million.

The district’s budget currently incorporates approximately 29 percent in local funding, and 61 percent in state funding, according to levy details available on the district’s website, www.bellefontaine.k12.oh.us .

When detailing the mounting district expenses and requirements, district officials specifically cited the following recent developments: rising special education caseloads and expenses; costs associated with student social and emotional issues; school and student safety expenses; credit recovery programs; increasing personnel costs; online schooling through the district Virtual Learning Academy program; and students participating in the open enrollment out program.

Also, among unfunded state mandates is the College Credit Plus requirement in which school districts offer classes at the high school for college credit.

Legislation now states that colleges must charge school districts at least $40 per credit hour and students and families can no longer be charged for the courses. For the 2017- 18 school year, BCS spent $78,616 for this program that benefited 179 students with college credit opportunities.

Officials said if the levy does not meet voter approval May 7, additional budget cuts will be needed and the administrators will recommend that the board put the issue before voters again in November.