Doors of EnCOURAGEment project touches community

Auctioneer Mick Lile auctions doors Tuesday evening during the eighth annual Doors of Encouragement auction at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

Participants at the eighth annual Doors of EnCOURAGEment auction Tuesday evening joined together in the chilly weather under blankets and wearing jackets and gloves, but they were warmed and encouraged by hearing how much their donations to the Logan County Cancer Society touch the lives of local residents undergoing cancer treatment.

This year’s auction of 84 door entries at the Logan County Fairgrounds created by a number of community members generated approximately $15,000, and the entire fundraiser for 2019 generated more than $34,500, organizer Melody Couchman said. That brings the total for the eight-year fundraiser to approximately $309,000.

“I created the Doors of EnCOURAGEment project eight years ago to make people aware of the Logan County Cancer Society and to provide support to local cancer survivors,” Couchman said. “I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that.

“I don’t think we can thank people enough. Even if I say it 100 times tonight, I want to thank everyone for all of the support in creating the doors, providing sponsorships and the many volunteers who help with our display and auction. It wouldn’t be possible without all of you.”

