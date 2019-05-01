Husted: DeWine administration living up to expectations

With a little more than 100 days in office, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted believes the DeWine/Husted administration has made a good start on living up to its promises to Ohioans.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted talks with high school students prior to Tuesday’s Logan County dinner at Winner Harvest Barn. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

“As we entered the last 30 days before the election,” he said at the Logan County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner on Tuesday, “everyone predicted we would lose big.

“I reminded our people you can’t control what you can’t control and that we had to give it our best shot.

“We were blessed to win.”

He noted the GOP ticket lost by 30,000 votes in Hamilton County, but easily made that up in three rural Western Ohio counties.

“It shows the power rural counties have to make up for what is happening in urban areas,” Husted said during the dinner at Winner Harvest Barn. “But after winning, you feel a sense of responsibility to work hard to live up to the expectations.”

