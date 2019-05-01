No raises in 3-year agreement approved with teachers’ union

Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education members met in a special session this morning to approve a new threeyear comprehensive agreement with the Bellefontaine Education Association that begins Sept. 1, 2019, and continues through Aug 31, 2022.

The teachers’ union has agreed to a 0 percent increase in salaries for next school year, Superintendent Brad Hall said. The contract contains a provision to reopen the economic package during the second and third years of the agreement.

Hall related that last month, the board also approved a freeze to administrative salaries for next school year as well.

