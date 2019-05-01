No raises in 3-year agreement approved with teachers’ union
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education members met in a special session this morning to approve a new threeyear comprehensive agreement with the Bellefontaine Education Association that begins Sept. 1, 2019, and continues through Aug 31, 2022.
The teachers’ union has agreed to a 0 percent increase in salaries for next school year, Superintendent Brad Hall said. The contract contains a provision to reopen the economic package during the second and third years of the agreement.
Hall related that last month, the board also approved a freeze to administrative salaries for next school year as well.
Read complete BOE NEWS in Wednesday's Examiner.
CLICK HERE to subscribe today!
WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!