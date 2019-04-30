Mapping priorities for combating opioid addiction

Logan County CORE, community stakeholders participate in training

Psychologist Dr. Russell Spieth of Northeastern Ohio Medical University speaks Monday during the training offered by Ohio’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Center of Excellence and NEOMED. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

A number of stakeholders involved with Logan County’s Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts this week are participating in a two-day training to develop a detailed picture of current services offered for those struggling with opioid addiction issues and also to create a plan to address the gaps that currently exist in the treatment system.

Individuals from a number of different fields, from law enforcement, health care, the Logan County court system, mental health and addiction counseling, church representatives and others gathered Monday at Logan County Sequential Intercept training hosted by the Northeastern Ohio Medical University and Ohio’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Center of Excellence. The discussionfocused training continues today at Mary Rutan Crossroads Business Center, 21 Hunter Place.

Tammy Nicholl, executive director of the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties, said Logan County CORE applied for this opportunity with the support from all the Logan County Judges, the Bellefontaine Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Prosecutor’s Office and the MHDAS Board.

“I’m very pleased with the turn out. We’re already learning from each other,” Nicholl said Monday morning.

Ohio Criminal Justice Coordinating Center of Excellence Director Ruth Simera said this is the 35th Sequential Intercept Mapping workshop conducted in the state, and the ninth session focused specifically on opioids.

Funds are provided by the federal 21st Century CURES Act funds funneled through the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

