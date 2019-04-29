Bountiful bowls

Sarah Fulmer, left, and Cassidy Braun, Bellefontaine High School ceramic students, work with the bowls students and art teachers made to donate to the sixth annual Empty Bowls event set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. Sponsored by the Second Harvest Food Bank, other local pottery artists and Springfield High School students also made bowls that patrons purchase for $15 in which to eat a simple meal of soup and bread. Information about the project and sponsorship opportunities are available from Tyra L. Jackson at (937) 325-8715 ext. 112, or tjackson@ccswoh.org. (PHOTO | BHS)