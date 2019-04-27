Linda’s love, legacy to touch future riders

Discovery Center’s new home to be dedicated during fundraiser May 4

The front entrance to the new Linda Laine Hauck Equestrian Center at 1797 E. State Route 47, Bellefontaine, the new home of the Discovery Riders. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Therapeutic riding participants reap many benefits on the back of a horse, from improving their balance and coordination, to strengthening their muscles and flexibility, while also extending their attention span, concentration and independence.

While riding confidentially on their horse, the challenges that the riders face in their day-to-day lives relating to physical, cognitive or social-emotional issues seem to diminish as they gain a major selfesteem boost by attaining their goals in the supportive environment.

LINDA HAUCK

For many children and adults who walked through the doors of the local Discovery Riders Therapeutic Riding and Learning Center in recent years, they also were bolstered by a special woman, Linda Hauck, who as a volunteer and executive director for the organization, dedicated much of her time and energy toward mentoring and encouraging students, leaving a lasting imprint on their lives.

While city resident Mrs. Hauck passed away in February 2018 at age of 63 following a battle with cancer, her legacy and passion for therapeutic riding will continue through the establishment of the Linda Laine Hauck Equestrian Center. The new home of the Discovery Riders at 1797 E. State Route 47, Bellefontaine, will be dedicated during a ceremony Saturday, May 4, following its construction during the past year and dirt moving that officially began on her birthday, Aug. 17.

“It’s all been falling into place and it’s so encouraging. I think Mom is smiling down on us,” said Mrs. Hauck’s daughter, Lindsay Jackson, who serves on the Discovery Riders’ board of directors, this week during a walkthrough of the new facility.

“It’s been a lot of fun and a lot of work during the past year. We’ve been leaning on the experts who have been involved on the project to make this a premier equestrian center in the nation.

“It’s definitely been a healing process for our family as well, knowing that we’re doing all of this in her memory.”

Complete story and more photos in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!