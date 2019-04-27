Levy request aimed at bolstering public school mental health programming

Increased rates of teen depression, suicide cited

MHDAS Board members request public support for a two-year, .3-mills levy that would generate $644,000 for additional public school mental health programming. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Enhanced mental health programming within Logan and Champaign county public schools is the impetus for a two-year, .3-mill levy set to appear on the May 7 ballot.

The levy will generate approximately $644,000 per year for the agency, and will cost a $100,000 property about an extra $11 per year.

The funding request amounts to about three cents per day, said Tammy Nicholl, Executive Director of the Mental Health Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan & Champaign Counties.

The mental health, drug and alcohol services board reports a greater number of students are suggesting depressed or suicidal thoughts or behaviors, based on student surveys taken of students in grades 6 through 12.

Logan and Champaign counties have encountered an increase in youth suicides. Psychiatric hospitalizations have increased, and youth crisis assessments have doubled over the last three years.

Student responses from the Search Institute Surveys also reflect declining positive values such as self-esteem; a sense of purpose; and positive future outlook.

Funding would provide for a continuum of care team including four mental and behavioral health professionals for both counties to service the nine total public schools in Logan and Champaign counties.

“From our own local data and from the voice of school administrators across the two counties, our youth are experiencing more mental health concerns than ever before,” Nicholl said.

“The issues facing our students are more intense, more prominent and beginning at younger ages.”

There would be a team of four licensed professionals with a range of skills and credentials to provide a continuum of services in each county, the executive director explained.

The care team’s four members would consist of one licensed therapist; a case manager; a behavior support specialist; and one prevention specialist. Licensed therapists would add to clinical services already being provided in the schools for both individual students and small groups. Case managers are intended to link schools and families to provide information, support and referral for barriers that are impacting the family’s success and/or student’s academic progress. Behavior support specialists would focus on classroom issues, working with teachers to address specific student needs, or even those of an entire classroom, to improve classroom and school climate.

Prevention specialists would provide consultation, training and support for school staff who are implementing prevention programs to ensure best practices across each school district, and to coordinate student screening and data collection.

The “care team” model is designed to provide the most effective intervention and support system possible, Nicholl said.

“All of the factors combined led us to feel that we had to call attention to the needs that we are seeing in youth of Logan and Champaign counties and ask the community to support us in trying to address the concerns in a meaningful way, which we cannot do with current funding,” Nicholl said.

“We have met with school administrators, staff and other community partners to determine the needs and research a best-practice approach to addressing these concerns and serving the most youth.”

A current .7-mill levy already on the books is set to expire in two years, and the board has yet to decide whether to combine the two funding streams into a single 1-mill levy, or renew the levy requests separately.

Should the levy pass, augmented mental health programming would be implemented in public schools in time for the start of the 2019-20 school year.