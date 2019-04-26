Local auto manufacturing’s storied history showcased

Onehundredyearsof evolution in local transportation is on display this weekend with a manufacturing open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Logan County History Center, 521 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine.

Vintage Honda motorcycles, including the iconic Gold Wing, are on display at the Logan County History Center Thursday as volunteers from Honda of America along with the Logan County History Center work to finalize the updated automobile manufacturing exhibit as part of a larger automobile manufacturing open house slated for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

“This open house will feature exhibits in the Transportation Museum recognizing Logan County’s importance in the automobile industry’s history, present and future,” museum curator Todd McCormick said.

The transportation museum has undergone several changes and updates to existing exhibits, and has been working with Honda of America to showcase different vehicles to highlight aspects of the carmaker’s 40 years of automobile manufacturing in Ohio.

“We support the Logan County History Center and its efforts to celebrate the history of local automobile manufacturing,” said Stacey Koons, Honda spokeswoman, who has also been working with the history center to update and refresh the museum’s Honda exhibit.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Honda operations in Ohio, and that four-decade milestone is detailed throughout the automobile manufacturer’s exhibit.

The Honda exhibit includes timelines of the automaker’s history. Some of the earliest motorcycles including the Gold Wing will also be on display. An engine from the Anna engine plant is set up, along with more modern-looking Acura and Civic models.

Honda employs about a total of 715,000 associates, and pur- chased some $10 billion in parts from 173 Ohio suppliers last year.

“The exhibit has been updated to incorporate our 40th anniversary and we’re tickled to be a part of this exhibit,” Koons said.

