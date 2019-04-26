Mills Brothers exhibit ready for public view

A refreshed Mills Brothers exhibit will be on display Sunday as part of the open house at the Logan County History Center.

An enhanced collection of Mills Brothers albums and artwork will debut during the automobile manufacturing open house slated for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The museum has received numerous boxes of Mills Brothers albums and memorabilia from Patrick Marra, a real-estate broker from New Jersey, whose father, Patrick Sr., befriended the band in Newark, N.J., in the 1930s, as detailed in a Feb. 23 Examiner article about the exhibit.

About 300 vinyl albums, 80 CDs and more than 40 books of old 78s and 33s featuring music from the world-renowned ensemble and their signature soft rhythm style.

The famous family moved to Bellefontaine from Piqua, where the brothers were born.

Additional memorabilia is still in the process of being received, but what has already been sent is arranged and ready to be viewed on Sunday.

The Logan County History Center’s open house is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.