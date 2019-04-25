District showcase highlights career pathway opportunities

Hands-on student development and career path achievement were spotlighted Wednesday during a district showcase of the Ohio Hi-Point Career, staged ahead of a regular board of education meeting.

Ohio Hi-Point outdoor careers students Daniel Long, from Indian Lake, left, and Gage Sheeley, of Bellefontaine, discuss their academic programs Wednesday with Michael Lynch Of Environmental Management Inc. during a student showcase at the career center. (PHOTO | OHIO HI-POINT CAREER CENTER)

The showcase featured programs and academics available on Hi-Point’s Bellefontaine main campus, as well as the throughout the school’s satellite programs, which are career pathways available within the partner schools.

In all, Hi-Point has 15 main campus programs, and 58 satellite career courses involving more than 5,000 students.

“OHP’s partnerships are vital to providing our students the best educational experience,” according to literature presented Wednesday in conjunction with the event.

“Support of Ohio Hi-Point and career education helps our students find success as they enter college, the workforce, or the military.”

