City family’s trash collection efforts reap unexpected benefits

Sky Coe had a simple plan when she called the city administrators in March to see if there was an area of Bellefontaine in need of trash cleanup.

Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler talks with the Coe family prior to giving each a certificate of appreciation. They are, from left, Isabella, Gabriel, Hailey, Cyrus and Sky Coe and Bo Alexander. Standing behind is Code Enforcement Officer Wes Dodds. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

She wanted to bring her family closer together and do something positive for the community.

Her plan worked.

“It was a really good time of bonding for our family,” Coe said. “It’s a way to actually make a difference in the community and the world.”

Tuesday, Coe and her children, Gabriel, Isabella, Hailey and Cyrus, and Coe’s boyfriend, Bo Alexander were honored with certificates of appreciation during the Bellefontaine City Council meeting.

“They really made a difference,” Code Enforcement Officer Wes Dodds said of the effort as he showed council members before and after photographs along Walker Street.

Service-Safety Director David Henry concurred, telling the council members,

“The photos Wes showed you do not do it justice. You would have had to see it in person to really appreciate what this family did.”

Mayor Ben Stahler asked the Coe children what they thought of the cleanup effort.

“It was hard at first,” Gabriel said, “but no so bad at the end.”

Inspired by #TrashChallenge, Coe asked the city to identify an area, and Dodds decided Walker would be good for the family.

Traffic is not too heavy on the street and it is one-way northbound making it safer for the children.

In just a few days, the Coe family collected 22 bags of trash and put out large items such as tires, high chairs, car seats, rolls of carpet and an entire bathroom sink.

The amount of trash collected by the family was striking for Coe, an employee of V-Tech Communications and a part-time student.

“I didn’t realize how bad it can be until we got out there,” she said.

Dodds said the Logan County Solid Waste District assisted in the effort by supplying safety vests, gloves, bags and trash grabbers for the family.

City crews and the district staff handled disposal of the collected trash.

Dodds said he hopes to develop a program with the district for people and groups to adopt a neighborhood or city street similar to programs along state, county and township roads.

Anyone interested in a collection project can call Dodds at 651-6049.