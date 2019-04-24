Empty Bowls aims to fill food void

The 6th annual Empty Bowls event in Logan County to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

Patrons eat a simple meal of soup and bread for a $15 donation. The soup is served in bowls made by Bellefontaine High School and Springfield High School students, and local pottery artists.

Organizers hope to raise $10,000 to continue services to the estimated 14 percent of Logan County residents who are food insecure.

Food insecurity refers to the United States Department of Agriculture’s measure of lack of access at times to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods.

Food insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time. Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.

“Empty Bowls is a wonderful way for Second Harvest Food Bank to bring the community together,” said Tyra Jackson, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

