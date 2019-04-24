Full-time prosecutor position adopted

Bellefontaine Municipal Court will have a full-time prosecutor starting Monday after the Bellefontaine City Council took action Tuesday.

A measure creating the position was adopted after City Law Director Josh Stolly said he was ready to move ahead with Dan Carey as prosecutor.

The city has reached an agreement with Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart’s office to provide an attorney to cover Bellefontaine Municipal Court cases when Carey is unavailable.

Carey will take on the post for a salary of $65,000.

Currently, the city budgets $72,000 for compensation and that figure will remain, Stolly said, as it will provide resources to pay for vacation, sick and personal time coverage of court cases.

In other action, council members adopted on first reading a refinancing agreement between PNC Bank and Mary Rutan Hospital.

