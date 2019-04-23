About 85 percent of local residents participate in county recycling program

A holistic approach to landfill diversion has helped the Logan County Solid Waste District achieve and maintain high rates of recycling participation throughout the county.

In all, some 85 percent of Logan County residents already participate in recycling in some form, and the solid waste district intends to leverage that already lofty rate of participation into diverting 90 percent of all disposed materials away from the landfill by 2040.

To achieve this long-term goal, solid waste district staff plans to increase incentives to recycle; increase the number of available programs to dispose of organic waste; and integrate collection services throughout the county.

As part of its recycling incentive initiates, the solid waste district is currently running an Earth Day contest for residents who “Like” and

“Share” a post on the Logan County Solid Waste District Facebook page through April 30 in order to be automatically entered into a random drawing for a “prize pack valued at over $150.”

The Earth Day Facebook contest is one piece of the solid waste district’s efforts to increase its social media presence over the next year, said Angel Payne coordinator for Logan County SWD. Solid waste district has applied for an Ohio EPA grant that if received would pay to install a new feeder system for its sorting area at the 1100 S. Detroit St. headquarters to help better isolate contaminates into the recycling system.

“Zero waste (as) defined for Logan County is a guiding philosophy to generate less waste and maximize opportunities for material recovery,” Payne said. “It is more comprehensive than just recycling. It requires treating all materials as valued resources instead of items to discard.”

Part of the plans to increase landfill diversion standards include greater educational opportunities for low-income and under-served populations, as well as to encourage attitudes and behaviors toward green purchasing, resource conversation and recycling.

In order to achieve its stated goal of 90 percent landfill diversion in 20 years, the solid waste district will need to reduce its current landfill disposal rate by 65 percent.

“Logan County Solid Waste District started by committing to find a home for all unwanted residues,” Payne said. “We want to educate people to reduce their use of plastics and the long-term challenge with requires comprehensive education, coming at it from every possible angle.”

