Classified employee of the year recognized

2 educational aides recalled from reduction in force list

Bryan Patton, Bellefontaine High School custodian, accepted a Classified Employee of the Year Award from Roger Ely, executive director of administrative services and transportation, during the Monday evening Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education meeting. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

A Bellefontaine High School custodian was honored at the Monday evening Bellefontaine City Schools Board of Education meeting with an award voted upon by his peers, recognizing his service and diligent work in his daily duties and his interactions with them that have left a lasting impression.

Bryan Patton, who has worked in the district since February 2017, was presented with the third annual Classified Employee of the Year Award by Roger Ely, executive director of administrative services and transportation.

Ely said both certified and classified staff voted on the award again this year. He received a number of comments regarding Patton’s excellent job performance in the hallways and classrooms of Bellefontaine High School.

“He’s a great custodian and goes above and beyond on his job,” one staff member said. “He truly cares about his job. He inquires about specific cleaning requirements in my classroom and follows up to ensure that my needs are being met,” another staff member said.

Patton’s on-the-job disposition also has made a difference in the lives of his peers and students.

“His positive, cheerful attitude is infectious” and “he’s a caring and authentic person,” fellow staff members said.

