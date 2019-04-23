3-year income tax renewal supports WL-S academics, extracurriculars

A primary funding mechanism for West Liberty-Salem schools is up for renewal May 7.

West Liberty-Salem’s 1 percent income tax generates $1.4 million per year for the school district. Its threeyear renewal is on the May 7 ballot. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The 1 percent income tax generates about $1.4 million per year for WLSalem, and has been in effect since 1992. It has been renewed seven times since, every three years.

The current levy is set to expire at the end of this year.

The average cost to the median household income in the WL-S school district comes out to about 95 cents per day, WL-S officials said.

“Levy dollars make up the difference between what the (state of Ohio) pays and what it actually costs to operate our public schools,” according to information circulated by the school about its levy.

Local funding by way of school levies accounts for about 33 percent of the total district budget, school administrators report.

