Unwanted medications accepted April 27

Mary Rutan Hospital hosts its annual medication take back event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the hospital, 205 Palmer Ave., Bellefontaine.

Participants are invited to drive through the main entrance under the canopy and drop off unwanted medications with no questions asked. Sharps will also be accepted, but should be taken in a safe container. No liquids will be taken. Call the hospital, 599-7005 for more information.