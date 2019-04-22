1,000 cranes folded for healing, hope

Indian Lake Middle School Art Club members are proud to have completed a special project to inspire hope and healing to those in and out of the ILMS community who are in any challenging situation.

Throughout the year, trimester Art Club members in grades five through eight have been folding paper cranes in the Japanese art of origami. This week, they reached their goal of creating 1,000 cranes in a variety of bright colors.

ILMS Art Club adviser and middle school art teacher Rebecca Dotson explains that the project is based on the true story of Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes written by Ronald Himler and Eleanor Coerr.

The story follows Hiroshima, Japan, youngster Sadako, who falls ill with “atombomb disease” leukemia. Her best friend reminds Sadako of the Japanese legend, saying if she folds 1,000 paper cranes the gods will grant her wish to restore her health.

However, Sadako does not reach her goal of 1,000 before she passes away.

Her middle school classmates completed the remaining 356 cranes to reach the goal and they helped establish the Children’s Peace Monument in Hiroshima by raising money along with other school children.

Sadako has since become a symbol for peace and for the “Atomic Bomb Children.”

Dotson said the spring Art Club members recently learned the folding techniques and were eager to add theirs in to reach 1,000 cranes. The art teacher said the students were moved by the story and images of Sadako and some pupils can draw parallels to situations in their own lives.

“The students have been really dedicated to making the cranes. I show them how and they just take off with it. Some students take piles of the paper home with them and return with many cranes the next day and the process repeats.”

Indian Lake Middle School Art Club members pose with the 1,000 paper cranes they folded in conjunction with a project.

