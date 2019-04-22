Benjamin Logan board updates facilities use form designed to recover maintenance costs

Benjamin Logan Schools’ board of education recently updated policies during a recent regular meeting for use of district buildings and facilities.

The new building and facilities use form condenses three forms into one and is intended only so that the school district can cover costs associated with outside groups utilizing the schools during non-school hours, Superintendent Dave Harmon said.

The revised policy helps Ben Logan schools recoup costs incurred from activities such as travel volleyball tournaments, for example.

“There is no intent for the district to profit on those things,” he wrote in an e-mail.

Use of classrooms will be billed at a rate of $25 per room.

Outside groups that wish to make use of weight rooms, computer labs, gymnasiums and cafeterias will be charged a rate of $25 per hour for a maximum of $250.

To rent the stadium/track will cost $30 per hour for a maximum of $300, with an additional cost for lights.

Use of the gymnasium or cafeteria together will cost $30 per hour for a maximum of $300.

In addition to applicable room useage charges, labor charges will apply for custodians and/or kitchen staff.

The revised policy allows the district to, “recapture those costs so that we are utilizing our taxpayers’ dollars in a way that is the most way possible,” Harmon said.

Renewal of elementary principal Colleen Bodin’s administrative contract pays her $88,616 per year.

Board members renewed her contract during the meeting for two years, through July 31, 2021.