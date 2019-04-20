Fallen firefighter honored in final call to service

First responders from several local agencies and departments combined to stage a final tribute Thursday to a fallen brother who dedicated his life’s work in service to others.

Numerous local first responders combined to pay tribute to assistant DeGraff Fire Chief Joshua Goings, BELOW, who passed away unexpectedly April 13 at age 35. (PHOTOS | DeGRAFF FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Joshua Goings was buried Thursday afternoon at Greenwood- Union Cemetery in DeGraff following a memorial tribute staged in part by local agencies including DeGraff and Ridgeway volunteer fire departments, as well as the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

“We appreciate so much all the love and respect those boys have for Josh’s service,” Josh’s mother, Rhonda Goings reflected Friday.

It was a fitting send-off for a third-generation firefighter that quite literally grew up in the DeGraff Fire Department.

“Josh was at that fire department from the time before he could even walk riding in fire trucks with his dad and grandpa,” Mrs. Goings said.

“From a young age he knew everything there was to know about those engines, that department and its equipment.”

Dan Goings, Josh’s father, served as a volunteer firefighter in DeGraff for 25 years between 1975 through 2000, and was chief of the fire department the last 10 years of his service.

Josh’s grandfather, Kenny Gump, volunteered for the fire department for 39 years between 1954 through 1992, during a stint that also included a number of years as fire chief.

