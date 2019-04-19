Dogs deliver threats to mail carriers

USPS cases of canine attacks down nationwide as technology provides alerts

Ohio ranks 4th nationwide in incidents

Anthony Dalrymple, mail carrier with the Bellefontaine Post Office, delivers mail Thursday on the east side of the city. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

The number of dog bites and attacks on mail carriers from the United States Postal Service fell nationwide last year, but remains high statewide as local postmasters continue to remind residents to do their part by ensuring canines are properly leashed or otherwise secured.

Ohio ranks fourth across the country in the number of dog bites against USPS carriers.

In 2018, there were 304 incidents of aggressive canines biting or coming after mail carriers.

That figure is a decrease from the 345 mail carrier dog bites statewide reported from 2017.

Still, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati each make the list of the top 25 cities across the country with the most reported dog attacks. Cleveland ranked fourth on the list; Columbus came in at eighth; and Cincinnati ranked 23rd.

Logan County registered two reported incidents of dog bites on postal carriers last year — one in Bellefontaine and another in Russells Point. Postal service customers should take care to properly secure their dog in a separate room, or on a leash when receiving their mail directly from a carrier, said Darcy Marlow, Bellefontaine Post Office postmaster.

USPS officials also remind parents to urge children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the carrier handing over mail as a threatening act.

