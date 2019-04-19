Early voting counts reported

Petition to recall DeGraff council member accepted

Kandie Horton with the Logan County Board of Elections demonstrates today the new voting machines that are set to be used during the May 7 primary election. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Logan County Board of Elections has so far received 141 early voting ballots ahead of the May 7 primary election, according to information presented Thursday in a regular meeting.

Those 141 ballots are out of 193 processed absentee applications. In 2013 during the last comparable election — a Bellefontaine primary and special election countywide — 256 absentee applications had been sent out, and 197 ballots had been counted by this point in the calendar.

Action taken by the board Thursday included approval of voting equipment allocation for the election. The board recently purchased new voting machines, which will speed up the voting process and reporting times on election night.

One handicap-assisting voting machine will be sent to each polling location, and one ballot scanner will be sent for each 1,000 registered voters at a given polling place, the board reports.

Previous equipment allocation standards dictated one ADAassisting machine per polling place, as well as one standard ballot scanner per precinct.

