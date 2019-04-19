Kindergarten Jumpstart returns

Ridgemont Board of Education members approved at their Thursday evening meeting the continuation of the district’s Kindergarten Jumpstart Program that will provide incoming kindergartners with preliminary experience with their school facility prior to the first day of classes.

The program will meet from Aug. 5 to 9, and staff members Stacy Sparkman and Cathy Lowery were approved for up to four hours per day on those dates to facilitate the program, along with an additional day to prepare materials.

School officials also reported that graduation for the Ridgemont High School Class of 2019 will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, in the school gymnasium in Mt. Victory. Members approved the class list of students who will graduate, provided all requirements set forth by the local and state boards of education have been met.

