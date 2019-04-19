Schultz gives CIC overview of county’s sewer system

Technological and infrastructure updates are in the works for the Logan County Water Pollution Control District, Director Brian Schultz told economic leaders Friday morning, even as the district looks toward a major expansion on the county’s east side.

Logan County Water Pollution Control District Director Brian Schultz, left, address the Logan County Community Improvement Corporation during Friday’s breakfast meeting at Mary Rutan Health Center. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Schultz spoke during the spring breakfast meeting of the Logan County Community Improvement Corporation, outlining current demands on the district and future needs.

A study is currently underway to abandon the current Flat Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant and construct a plant and system that could handle the residential, commercial and industrial Schultz said the mid-1970s era Flat

Branch is obsolete and cannot handle more than its current 100,000-gallon-aday capacity.

Even so, industrial development has occurred along the U.S. Route 33 corridor and there is interest for more development along with residential and commercial projects.

At this stage, such a project could cost $20 to $40 million and take several years to complete.

Schultz said the county will have to define its service area and find a suitable waterway to discharge plant effluent.

