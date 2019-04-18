Gift grows with generations

Ridgemont dedicates land lab, outdoor classroom

Ridgemont Schools students, staff and administration cut a ribbon Wednesday afternoon during a dedication ceremony of the district’s new Hazel Daniel Moore Environmental Classroom and Land Lab located behind the main school building. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

A 1935 Ridgeway High School graduate who loved the outdoors and nature has passed along a monumental gift to current and future Ridgemont Local Schools students in an effort to impart a similar likemindedness of caring and learning about the outdoors for upcoming generations.

The school district dedicated the Hazel Daniel Moore Environmental Classroom and Land Lab in her honor Wednesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the new 40-foot-by-60-foot outdoor building/classroom located behind the main school building in Mt. Victory.

The facility was made possible through a $390,628.11 donation from the Hazel Daniel Moore Estate accepted by the Ridgemont Board of Education in 2014.

A sign designating the Hazel Daniel Moore Environmental Classroom and Land Lab is displayed inside the building.

A Zanesfield resident and Ridgeway native, Mrs. Moore passed away in December 2013 at the age of 96.

It was the wish of Mrs. Moore’s family that the funds be used to benefit the learning of pupils in the district, officials said.

“This is for you, students,” Superintendent Sally Henrick said while holding up a piece of the ribbon from the ribbon cutting conducted in front of all of the district students in grades pre-K through 12 and other area residents.

“Not every school district gets a building like this. This is a learning space that will encourage our students to grow.

“It’s through Mrs. Moore’s generous donation that we’re able to have these opportunities, and I have a feeling she’d enjoy all of the activities that we’ll have here. I’d imagine she’s smiling down on us now.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!