Sheriff’s office warns of scam

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports throughout the day Wednesday that area residents have been victims of a telephone scam involving callers who claim to represent the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said victims have received calls that appear to originate from the sheriff's office’s 592-5731 phone number, likely utilizing phishing software.

The scammer identifies himself as a “Deputy McAllister” or a “Captain, Sheriff or Deputy Mark” and says he is with the warrants and citations department.

The caller claims the individual has missed a court date and is being charged with contempt of court, or that the individual has unpaid fines.

The caller is going as far as providing supposed case numbers, deputies related.

Anyone who receives this type of suspicious call is advised to hang up immediately and call the sheriff’s office directly at 592-5731.