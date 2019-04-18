Digging Arbor Day

Bellefontaine Elementary School second-graders MylezAnderson, left, and Colton Huffman and their peers assist with the planting of a red oak tree Wednesday morning at their school with the help of Bellefontaine Shade Tree Commission members, from the left, Frank Giannola, Cathy Dinovo and Joe Antram. The tree commission hosted the planting of two red oaks in recognition of the upcoming Arbor Day, slated for April 26. Last spring, the organization conducted a similar tree planting at Bellefontaine Middle School. Volunteers from the tree commission also will be at the May 4 Logan County Farmers’ Market to answer questions and give away tree seedlings. Arbor Day dates back to the early 1870s when journalist Julius Sterling Morton and his wife, Caroline, planted a wide variety of trees and shrubs on the desolate plains of Nebraska after moving to the new state, according to www.history.com. Morton became the editor of the state’s first newspaper, Nebraska City News, which developed into a platform for him to spread his knowledge of trees, and he helped to organize the first Arbor Day in 1872, which resulted in the planting of approximately 1 million trees. Schools across the country began participating in Arbor Day activities in the 1880s. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)