Marysville highway patrol post reports additional distracted driving stats

A majority of Logan County traffic crashes investigated by the Ohio Highway Patrol involve some form of distracted driving, statistics from the Ohio Department of Public Safety show.

In 2018, 61 of 82 crashes handled by troopers from the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were caused by distracted driving. Most of those — 49 in total — were property damage only, but 12 others resulted in serious or possible injuries to motorists or passengers.

An April 13 Examiner study of distracted driving in conjunction with Distracted Driving Awareness Month revealed that about one in 10 crashes investigated by officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department designated distracted driving as a primary or contributing factor.

On the two- and four-lane generally wide open highways patrolled by troopers, the number of crashes involving distracted driving increases dramatically.

Between 2014 and 2018, highway patrol indicated 293 total distracted driving crashes in Logan County, two of which were fatal and 14 others included serious injury.

Last year in Union County, troopers counted 81 total distracted driving crashes, and handled 387 such vehicle wrecks between 2014 and 2018.

Statewide, the Ohio Highway Patrol reports 13,730 distracted driving crashes in 2018, and 66,847 combined between 2014 and 2018.

The department of public safety distracted driving counts include crashes in which one or more drivers were distracted by any hand-held or hands-free electronic device, a passenger, or any other distraction inside the vehicle.