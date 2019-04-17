Riverside celebrates preschool’s Five-Star Award

Riverside Schools officials and Board of Education members at their Tuesday evening meeting congratulated the district’s preschool for earning a Five-Star Step Up to Quality Award this month from the Ohio Department of Education.

Riverside preschool director and co-teacher Molli Bell, second from the right, addresses the Riverside Board of Education Tuesday evening with her co-teacher Becky Purtee regarding the preschool’s award.

ALSO PICTURED IN WEDNESDAY'S EXAMINER: Riverside High School senior Spencer Hughes presents information regarding his STEM studies at OSU Lima and his work toward a STEM Honor Diploma. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

Preschool Director Molli Bell and her co-teacher Becky Purtee presented information about the award to the board.

“Riverside preschool is proud to be a five-star program,” Bell said. “We are so appreciative of the support of our administration toward seeking the award and for the chance to dedicate a lot of our time to all of the paperwork that goes along with it.

“We know that children have approximately 1,892 days from birth until school starts and every day matters. It is important to us that children develop their self-confidence, social and emotional skills and a love of learning.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!