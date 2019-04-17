Kindergartners in concert
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Kindergarten students from Bellefontaine Elementary School perform Tuesday in the high school auditorium. The concert was titled, Best Self; Best Work; Best World and included several inspiring numbers about being the best possible version of yourself. Several student speakers delivered lines about family, friendship and caring for others. Each kindergarten class at the elementary school participated, wearing different brightly colored t-shirts. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)