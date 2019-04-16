Personnel contracts, Cowsills concert donation top Indian Lake agenda

A number of personnel and supplemental contracts were accepted Monday by the Indian Lake Schools’ board of education alongside several donations from local residents and organizations.

Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President Eric Haubert, member Phil Ballenger and Director Pam Miller discuss a donation to the Indian Lake Schools Music Department with Superintendent Rob Underwood during the Monday evening board of education meeting. The donation was made possible from proceeds of the 50 Years of Indian Lake Cowsills Concert in March, and will be used to buy new instruments for the band program. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

School board members also recognized FFA students Megan Keckler and Nikita Scheifele, who will receive their state FFA degrees at the Ohio FFA convention in Columbus next month.

Members of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce donated $4,000 to the Indian Lake Music Department from proceeds from the 50 years of Indian Lake Cowsills concert in March. Funds will be used to purchase new instruments for the band program.

Also accepted Monday was a $5,000 youth allocations grant from the Logan County United Way to the ILHS Students Against Drunk Driving club, as previously detailed in the Examiner.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!