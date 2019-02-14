Fundraising drive under way for new show arena at fairgrounds

A six-figure fundraising drive has begun in earnest by members of the Logan County Fair Board to raise money to build a new show arena on the Logan County Fairgrounds.

Fair board members in a regular meeting Wednesday also were made aware of an updated rebranding and marketing push designed to help spread the word about the show arena fundraising efforts.

Total cost to build a new 12,000-square-foot show arena with all desired amenities is estimated at $340,000, according to fundraising information being circulated by the fair board.

A total of $125,000 is already in hand by way of grant fund, and a one-time $100,000 allocation from Logan County Commissioners.

“It is our goal to raise the additional $215,000 through grants and private contributions,” fair board members report.

In the event that funds are raised in a timely manner, groundbreaking would occur in the spring of 2019, with the first phase of the building completed in time for the exposition scheduled for early July.

The existing show arena, which dates to 1970 is beyond “repair and expansion,” with rotting support beams, a failing roof and limited seating.

Additional amenities in the new show arena would include large ceiling fans, metal bleachers to accommodate up to 400 people and show ring barriers, as well as a new sound system and Internet connectivity.

