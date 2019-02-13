Council encouraged to scuttle marijuana legislation

Public input on a proposed zoning amendment to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Bellefontaine’s B-3 (general business) districts was predominately negative.

Residents told members of the Bellefontaine City Council they should not allow the dispensaries as it would send the wrong message to the city’s youths.

“We don’t need more drugs in Bellefontaine,” Howard Traul II said, “that’s a road we’re going down if we open a dispensary.

“I believe the negatives far outweigh the positives. We would be sending the wrong message.

“I would ask that you do not advance the legislation.”

His sentiments were echoed by Michael Ward, Cecilia Yelton, Natasha Kennedy, Sarah Warren, Caleb Wilson and Police Chief Brandon Standley during the half-hour public hearing.

But former Logan County Sheriff’s deputy Jeff Cooper encouraged the council to approve a zoning change.

“It’s legal in the state of Ohio,” he said. “You should let a legal business to set up legally in the city.

“If it had been legal in 2011, my son (Luke) might still be alive today.”

Law Director Josh Stolly noted the council’s Rule Committee has proposed a measure that would prohibit growing and processing operations, but would allow dispensaries in the dense retail areas such as the city’s south end.

Committee Chair Diane Hager said she was the only member of three to oppose a dispensary provision. The others felt it was a good option for the city’s residents.

She fears the council has to pass something so as to avoid the possibility of a growing operation or process facility locating in the city limits.

Stolly said legislation has not yet be advanced to the council for consideration.

A regular session of council followed the hearing during which the members considered a full slate of ordinances.

Chief Standley explained that two measures regarding a new lieutenant’s position in his department would allow for more effective management of the 31-officer department.

His plan is to hold a test open to the department’s four sergeants and promote one to lieutenant to serve along side Lt. Rick Herring.

The department would then function with three sergeants until 2020 when a promotional exam would be conducted for eligible patrol officers.

He will not add any manpower to the department and the new position will not increase his department’s payroll.

Alexis Shady became the city’s first female firefighter as she took her oath of commission as a firefighter/EMT. She is a graduate of the University of Findlay and has completed her firefighter and basic EMT training. She currently serves with the Jackson Center Fire Department.

